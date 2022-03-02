SOMERSET, Pa. – A miner is dead after he was injured Wednesday in an underground incident in Hollsopple.
According to Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees, the incident was reported just before 11 a.m. and the man, whose name has not been released, was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The incident occurred at the site of Maple Springs Mine, an LCT Energy deep mine that records show is operated by Westmoreland County-based company JAZ Ventures LP.
Lees said the incident is under investigation by federal mine inspectors and the mining company.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday to determine the cause and manner of death.
The man’s name was being withheld because family members were still being notified.
