JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Middle Taylor Township man died on Wednesday after being crushed by a piece of machinery while working in a garage at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Johnstown’s Cambria City section, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said Thursday.
Charles Strashensky, 88, was pronounced dead at 4:15 p.m. at the scene on Power Street, he said.
The parishioner was replacing a hydraulic line on an articulating front-end loader when the jack slipped and the machine fell on him, Lees said.
Strashensky died from asphyxiation due to crushing chest injuries, Lees said. The death was ruled accidental.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.