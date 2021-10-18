EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Hastings man who pulled a gun on a Patton police chief was found guilty of all charges against him by a Cambria County jury.
Austin Michael Yannella, 24, was arrested in July after he had been pulled over into a Sheetz parking lot for a traffic incident and became irate, clenched his fist and pulled a gun on Chief Travis Schilling, of Patton Borough Police Department.
Yannella was found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a licence, recklessly endangering another person, two counts of simple assault and resisting arrest. Judge Tamara R. Bernstein also found Yannella guilty of two summary traffic offenses.
Assistant District Attorney Joel Polites presented Schilling as a witness to the jury.
Schilling testified that he knew to pull his Taser stun gun when the defendant clenched his fist. He said the defendant then allegedly pulled a .22 caliber revolver from his waistband and put it to his side.
According to Schilling, Yannella then raised his other arm, advised the officer that he was going to have to kill him and that was when Schilling deployed his Taser.
Body camera footage and surveillance footage from Sheetz showed the interaction between Yannella and the officer.
Yannella can be seen quickly pulling into the parking lot and moving around before engaging Schilling, who described Yannella as combative.
Schilling said that Yannella also shouted obscenities at him.
The officer said he first told Yannella to get back in his vehicle or in front of the cruiser, before the situation escalated, and he asked him to get on the ground.
“After I deployed my Taser, I pulled my firearm, but I then reholstered my duty weapon,” he said, noting that he had feared he was going to be shot, but reholstered his weapon when he saw Yannella was under the effects of the Taser.
Schilling, who has been an officer for 20 years, said that the situation caused him to reach out to a program for officers involved in high intensity incidents.
Three weeks ago, Schilling was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder as a result of the incident.
Officers from Carrolltown Borough and Hastings Borough testified that they heard Schilling’s voice over the radio and began to head toward Sheetz in Patton Borough to assist him before 911 dispatchers called for assistance.
The two officers who testified were familiar with Schilling and noted that they could tell by his voice over the radio that he needed assistance.
Mollie Byrne, a wildlife biologist for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said she just stopped at Sheetz for a banana and protein bar for dinner after conducting a bat study nearby and was eating in her truck when she saw Yannella “peel” into the parking lot.
She said that Yannella quickly began “hopping around,” shouting obscenities, asking people if they were filming and fidgeting with his pants before pulling a gun from his waistband.
“I was nervous, not for my safety, but for the officer’s,” she said.
Byrne said that she has a concealed carry permit and had her hand on her weapon in the event that something happened during the incident and she needed to draw her weapon to stop Yannella.
The defense rested without calling any witnesses. The jury was shown an enhanced version of the Sheetz security footage before Maureen McQuillan and Michael Sylvester rested the defense’s case.
Yannella’s bond was revoked by Bernstein due to the charges resulting in more than three years of jail time.
She noted that he also has a pending warrant for his arrest on unrelated charges.
Yannella will be sentenced at 9 a.m. Jan. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.