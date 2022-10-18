HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has denied the petition for allowance of appeal of a Cambria County man convicted in connection with a fatal shooting at Johnstown’s Solomon Homes in 2015.
Perry Henderson, 52, filed a petition for the chance to be able to appeal his case to the state Supreme Court earlier this year after the Pennsylvania Superior Court’s decision to deny post-conviction motions late last year.
When Cambria County Judge David J. Tulowitzki granted the motion to file the petition, he noted that it was filed “out of time.”
Henderson’s current attorney, Gary Vitko, said this meant the appeal was not filed in a timely fashion, but that the appeal could still be granted if it was found that there was merit as to why it was not filed in time.
Henderson and Stanley Leo Spriggs, 67, were found guilty of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, robbery and related conspiracy charges in February 2017. They were later sentenced to life in state prison in relation to a 2015 Johnstown drug deal that resulted in the death of 22-year-old Thomas Peebles.
A third co-defendant, Kenneth Odell Simmons, 27, who entered a guilty plea to third-degree murder in 2016, testified at the trial and was sentenced to 11 to 25 years in state prison.
In May 2020, Henderson filed a second petition for relief under the Post Conviction Relief Act, which allows individuals who have pleaded guilty or been found guilty of a crime to argue that a new trial or other relief may be warranted.
Henderson’s first petition was appealed and denied by the state Superior Court in 2018. The appeal on the second petition was filed in October 2020 and was denied by the state Superior Court in September 2021.
Henderson’s first motion for post-conviction relief asserted that prior counsel was ineffective for failing to properly preserve issues on direct appeal, failing to question a defense witness regarding her text messages, and advising Henderson against calling a police detective at trial. He additionally asserted that the court erred in denying his recusal request and in failing to grant him relief when there were insufficient Black jurors in his jury pool.
His motion was denied in November 2018 by a three-judge panel from the Superior Court.
On May 8, 2020, Henderson filed the PCRA petition, and attorney Tim Burns was appointed to represent him. On Oct. 22, the court denied his petition and the appeal was filed.
The appeal questions whether the trial court was mistaken in finding that Henderson’s prior appellate counsel was not ineffective in failing to properly preserve his appellate issues for review; whether the trial court was mistaken in finding that Henderson’s prior counsel was not ineffective in failing to properly question a defense witness; and in not calling former Johnstown police Sgt. Douglas Komar to testify in order to contradict conclusions made in state Trooper Mark A. Galli’s investigative report.
The appeal also questions whether the trial court was mistaken in failing to grant Henderson’s ongoing request to recuse the entire Cambria County bench from presiding over his proceedings; and whether the trial court was mistaken in failing to grant Henderson post-conviction relief on the issue of the court failing to provide him with an ample and constitutionally acceptable number of Black people in the jury pool.
The second post-conviction relief motion was denied in September 2021.
Henderson is currently housed in SCI-Forest in Huntingdon County.
