EBENSBURG, Pa. – A state prison inmate who is serving a life sentence for a 2014 Johnstown murder appeared in Cambria County court on Monday as part of his bid for a new trial.
Joshua Nathaniel Cambric, 42, who was convicted of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Tony Phillips outside a West End bar, filed a petition for relief under the Post Conviction Relief Act, which allows people who have pleaded guilty or been found guilty of a crime to argue that a new trial or other relief may be warranted.
Three attorneys who previously represented Cambric – Arnold Bernard, Gary Vitko and current Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer – were questioned about their defense strategies during Monday’s hearing by Cambric’s current attorney, Michael Carbonara, and Gregory Simatic, of the state Office of Attorney General.
All three attorneys testified that they did not explore using a diminished capacity defense based on Cambric’s intoxication level.
Bernard testified that he met with Cambric within 24 hours of the murder.
The attorney said that, while alcohol could be smelled on Cambric, he did not seem too impaired to understand what was happening. Bernard left the case after Cambric’s preliminary hearing.
Both Neugebauer, who left the case for the district attorney’s office, and Vitko did testify that they did pursue information about possible intoxication of others in the case, including a female witness and the victim.
The attorneys were also questioned about whether they pursued a defense of self-defense.
Both Bernard and Neugebauer testified that Cambric and Phillips had a history. Neugebauer also testified that he remembered a woman being involved in the history between the two men.
Vitko testified that there were allegations that Phillips had been with Cambric’s girlfriend or the mother of his child; the attorney could not remember the exact relationship.
The hearing on the matter will continue Tuesday before Judge Linda Fleming.
