EBENSBURG – For the second time in the last two years, Antoine Cheatham has been cleared of criminal charges by a Cambria County jury.
Jurors spent less than 10 minutes deliberating a 2018 case against Cheatham on Wednesday, according to assistant public defender Joseph Sutton.
Sutton has been Cheatham’s attorney in both cases that resulted in not-guilty verdicts.
Cheatham’s latest acquittal was on burglary, theft, simple assault and harassment charges filed last year by Johnstown police. Judge Tamara Bernstein presided over the one-day trial Wednesday.
Police alleged Cheatham, 33, climbed through a woman’s bedroom window as she slept with her 3-year-old daughter in Franklin Borough on Nov. 9.
A criminal complaint filed in the case says the woman awoke to find Cheatham standing over her bed and jumped up to grab a pistol. Cheatham was accused of assaulting the woman, taking her cellphone, climbing back through the window and fleeing.
Police said that the woman had an active protection from abuse order against Cheatham at the time.
Sutton said police had no fingerprints, footprints or any other evidence that a crime took place. He said that, in his opinion, the case came down to the alleged victim’s testimony, which the jury ultimately didn’t find credible.
In 2017, a Cambria County jury found Cheatham not guilty on all charges related to a 2016 shooting at a Hornerstown bar.
Cheatham faced charges including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for a shooting at the Club House bar on Ash Street in May 2016.
According to a criminal complaint in that case, witnesses told police they heard gunshots around midnight from outside the bar and that the gunshots grew louder until they were being fired from inside the building.
One victim was shot in the upper leg, while there were reports of another man with a wound to the left arm.
Video surveillance obtained from the bar showed a male walking into the bar and tapping a man police believed to be Cheatham on the shoulder shortly before shots were fired.
In that case, then-Assistant District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said he spoke to jurors, and their consensus was that the video evidence shown during trial was not clear enough for conviction.
In addition, Neugebauer said many patrons of the bar that night and the main target of the shooter never came forward to assist with the investigation.
Sutton said both acquittals show how the justice system works in terms of jury decisions, but also forced his client to spend months in jail for crimes he was eventually found not guilty of.
