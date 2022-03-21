JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man has been charged with attacking a man and a woman on March 16 in the community room at Vine Street Towers in downtown Johnstown.
Both victims sustained facial injuries, and the man was hospitalized, authorities said.
City police charged Angle L. Allen, 56, of the 500 block of Brotz Place, with aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. He will answer the charges before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, at a later date.
According to a complaint affidavit, Allen entered the community room at the building in the 400 block of Vine Street around 9 p.m. March 16 and allegedly began harassing the woman, “getting in her face.”
When the man attempted to intervene, Allen allegedly punched him multiple times, sending him to the hospital with serious facial injuries. The woman also suffered facial injuries when Allen began punching her, the affidavit said.
Police filed charges after reviewing Vine Street Towers security footage.
