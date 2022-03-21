A Johnstown man has been charged with an unprovoked attack on a man and a woman in the Vine Street Towers community room. Both were injured and one went to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.
City police charged Angle L. Allen, 56, of the 500 block Brotz Place, with aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
According to a complaint affidavit, Allen entered the community room, in the 400 block of Vine Street, around 9 p.m. March 16 and allegedly began harassing the woman, “getting in her face.”
When the man attempted to intervene, Allen allegedly punched him multiple times, sending him to the hospital with serious facial injuries.
The woman also suffered facial injuries when Allen began punching her, the affidavit said.
Police filed charges after reviewing Vine Street Towers security footage.
Allen will answer the charges before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, at a later date.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.