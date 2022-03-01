JOHNSTOWN, PA. – A Johnstown man was jailed on Tuesday, accused of threatening a woman via text messages and throwing rocks at her apartment window attempting to get inside, authorities said.
City police charged Jamil Quhir Branche, 21, of the 100 block of Wilson Street, with terroristic threats, stalking, simple assault, loitering and prowling at nighttime, harassment and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, Branche allegedly sent threatening text messages to a woman at Oakhurst Homes, and then arrived at her apartment just after midnight throwing rocks at the building while two women hid inside.
A woman called 911 saying that Branche was violent and was known to carry a gun.
Branche drove off in a black Cadillac before police arrived.
He was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $20,000 bond.
It is not the first time that Branche has been in trouble with the law.
Branche was sentenced in Cambria County court in October 2017 to 11/2 to 3 years in prison for shooting his father, Tribune-Democrat archives show.
Branche was just 16 years old when he shot his father, Weldon Branche, during an argument near Garfield Street in the Oakhurst section of Johnstown.
He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and firearms not to be carried without a license.
Weldon Branche was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, on Franklin Street, where he was treated and later released.
