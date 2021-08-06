A Johnstown man faces theft-related charges, accused of stealing money from Fox’s Pizza Den in Richland Township, where he worked the cash register, authorities said.
Richland Township police charged Jason William Kearney Jr., 22, of the 200 block of Fairfield Avenue, with theft by unlawful taking or disposition and receiving stolen property.
According to a criminal complaint, Kearny allegedly stole $577.10 from the Scalp Avenue pizza business from October 2020 to June 2021.
While working the cash register, Kearney allegedly voided food orders, but then pocketed the cash.
The owner became suspicious when she noticed that Kearney had voided numerous transactions, the complaint said.
Video from the pizza shop reportedly showed Kearney voiding transactions and keeping the money.
The owner called customers who said they did receive their food and had paid for the orders, the complaint said.
Kearney will be arraigned at a later date. Charges were filed before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.