JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was jailed on $150,000 bond Thursday, accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl, authorities said.
City police detectives charged Andrew Douglas Heltzel, 21, of the 300 block of Stone Street, with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent exposure and indecent assault of a person less than 13.
According to a criminal complaint, Heltzel allegedly assaulted the girl on Thursday. Criminal charges were filed after the girl and her father filed a report with Johnstown police.
Heltzel was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $150,000 bond.
