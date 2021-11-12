Police lights

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was jailed on $150,000 bond Thursday, accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl, authorities said.

City police detectives charged Andrew Douglas Heltzel, 21, of the 300 block of Stone Street, with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent exposure and indecent assault of a person less than 13.

According to a criminal complaint, Heltzel allegedly assaulted the girl on Thursday. Criminal charges were filed after the girl and her father filed a report with Johnstown police.

Heltzel was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $150,000 bond.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.

