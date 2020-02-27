A Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court, charged on Jan. 3 with possessing heroin for delivery. Three weeks later, he was charged with murdering a Geistown man and stealing his medication.
John E. Hoffman, 52, of the 200 block of Waterfall Drive, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.
According to a criminal complaint filed by city police, Hoffman was a passenger in a Ford Fiesta that was stopped in the parking lot of Dollar General on Main Street.
Hoffman allegedly gave police a false name and date of birth before admitting his real identity, the complaint said.
He told police that he was on his way to deliver heroin.
Hoffman was charged on Jan. 23 with criminal homicide in the November beating death of Anthony Profaizer, 74, of Geistown.
Cambria County detectives alleged that Hoffman killed Profaizer, whose body was found in the garage of his 609 Sunberry St. home, and stole his prescription pain pills.
Hoffman is being held without bond in Cambria County Prison. He faces additional charges in two other cases, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.