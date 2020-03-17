A Lancaster man who called police for help at a gas station Saturday was charged with public drunkenness after a state trooper arrived and found him drunk, state police said.
Gary Danehower, 49, of Lancaster, apparently ran out of gas at the Middlecreek Township service station and then “proceeded to consume alcohol” until state police arrived, according to a release to media.
Danehower was taken to UPMC Somerset due to his intoxication level, police said.
