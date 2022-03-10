JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown-area man has been charged with indecent assault, accused of assaulting a 17-year-old girl last year, authorities said.
Croyle Township police filed two criminal complaints against Jody A. Kerestesy, 37, of the 300 block of Falls Run Road, charging him with indecent assault without consent of the other and corruption of minors.
According to the documents, the alleged assaults took place between July and December 2021 at a residencein the 500 block of Main Street in Summerhill.
In one incident, Kerestesy allegedly grabbed the towel the girl was wearing when she stepped out of the shower. In another incident, he allegedly forced the girl to undress.
Charges were filed after interviews with Cambria County Children and Youth Services and Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township.
Kerestesy will answer the charges before District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix.
