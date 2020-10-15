A Johnstown man was ordered on Wednesday to stand trial, accused of jumping onto the front of a Dodge van that had a woman and children inside and began smashing the windshield with a rock during a domestic dispute.
Jacob P. Hurtack, 35, of the 100 block of Horner Street, was held for court following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
City police charged Hurtack with four counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count each of disorderly conduct and flight to avoid apprehension.
According to a criminal complaint, police were called out for a car and pedestrian incident and a two-vehicle car crash on Horner Street at 9:38 p.m. on Aug. 15.
Police alleged that Hurtack had picked up a rock and jumped on the front of the Dodge van and began smashing the vehicle with a woman and four children inside.
Hurtack was then thrown from the vehicle as the woman tried to drive away and the van collided with a Mitsubishi.
City police transferred custody of Hurtack to Richland Township police, who wanted him for aggravated assault.
Richland police transported Hurtack to Cambria County Prison. He was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown via Ebensburg Ambulance after suffering a medical emergency prior to his arraignment, the complaint said.
Hurtack allegedly fled from the hospital wearing green and white jail pants, but no shirt, and was arrested later on Horner Street.
Hurtack had previously been charged in connection with an assault in the parking lot of Little Caesar’s Pizza in Richland Township on Aug. 11.
Richland police said two women were arguing in the parking lot of the pizza shop, located at 1513 Scalp Ave., when Hurtack climbed out of his vehicle and allegedly assault one of the women without provocation. He allegedly punched the 24-year-old woman three times, knocked her to the ground and then kicked her before driving away.
Richland police charged him with aggravated assault.
