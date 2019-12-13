A Patton Borough man was jailed Thursday, accused of breaking into the residence of a woman who had a protection from abuse order against him, authorities said.
State police from the Ebensburg barracks charged Michael Thomas Lacey, 36, of Cedar Street, with three counts each of burglary and criminal trespass.
According to a criminal complaint, troopers allege that:
• Lacey entered a home on Beaver Street in Hastings on Nov. 6 through an unlocked back door.
• Lacey spoke with the woman there and then left the home, walked to a Uni-Mart and returned with a bag of doughnuts, the complaint said.
• He left again, then returned later, allegedly forcing his way into the home through a basement door. He spoke with the woman inside for a few minutes and then left in his mother’s vehicle.
Troopers said Lacey has a PFA against him in effect until Aug. 28, 2020.
Lacey was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond.
