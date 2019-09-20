Cambria County detectives charged a man with sexually assaulting his cellmate when both men were inmates in the county prison three years ago, authorities said.
According to a criminal complaint, Edward Merritt, who has no known address, was incarcerated in Cambria County Prison in May 2016.
Merritt allegedly assaulted the man who was sharing his cell and then told him “it would be worse if he said anything to anyone,” the complaint said.
Merritt was charged with aggravated harassment toward a prisoner, terroristic threats and indecent assault.
He was arraigned on Thursday by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.