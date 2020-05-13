A Geistown man was charged with impersonating a public servant after he allegedly flashed a Windber police badge to secure a surveillance video from Walmart in Richland Township, which he used to file a false insurance claim, authorities said.
Township police charged Jason William Knipple, 36, of the 2600 block of Bedford Street, with two counts of impersonating a public servant and one count each of insurance fraud and filing a false report to police.
According to a criminal complaint, Knipple, a former police officer in Windber and Geistown, allegedly had two duplicated-police badges made by a company that supplies police uniforms and accessories.
Knipple showed a Windber police badge to a loss prevention officer at Walmart on April 19 requesting video that reportedly showed how his GMC SUV was damaged.
“He is not a police officer and he was walking around with law enforcement badges,” Richland police Detective Thomas Keirn said.
Knipple then telephoned Richland police to report a hit-and-run. When Richland police reviewed the video they said it showed no hit-and-run taking place in the Walmart parking lot, the complaint said.
When police confronted Knipple, he told them “it might have happened at Lowes yesterday but wasn’t sure,” the complaint said.
Police allege that Knipple knew his vehicle was not damaged at Walmart because he previously reviewed the video, the complaint said.
Police said they later learned that Knipple had allegedly filed a claim with Erie Insurance Co. regarding a hit-and-run.
“The next day, he called his insurance company and said it was definitely a hit-and-run at Walmart,” Keirn said. “It was one lie after another.”
Knipple had previously worked as a part-time officer for police departments in Windber and Geistown. He worked in Windber from October 2017 to August 2019 and in Geistown for eight months in 2018 and 2019.
Knipple was arraigned by District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and released on $30,000 unsecured bond.
