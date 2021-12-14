EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Philadelphia man was in Cambria County court Tuesday as proceedings for his homicide trial begin.
Judge Tamara R. Bernstein put on the record Tuesday that Amir Matthews, 20, is facing a charge of person to not possess a firearm.
Matthews is charged in the shooting death of Armel Joe, 26, at a late-night barbecue on May 17 at the Coopersdale Homes complex.
Matthews was in court Tuesday ahead of his impending trial in the incident.
His attorney, Art McQuillan, brought forth several concerns and pre-trial motions. McQuillan raised concern to Bernstein that Matthews was not being afforded time to review the commonwealth’s discovery.
He explained that the discovery is on a laptop and cannot be left unattended so that it cannot be taken or viewed by other inmates when Matthews is not present.
Due to this and staff at the jail being limited on the weekends, Matthews has had about an hour a week to view the discovery.
Bernstein ordered that he will have four hours Monday through Friday and time on weekends without set hours based on what is feasible for the prison.
One of McQuillan’s motions raised concerned that he previously filed motions for discovery. One of the items to be in discovery and noted in detective’s reports is that Joe could be seen between two buildings of the Coopersdale Homes falling and then receiving aid from first responders.
Assistant District Attorney Kevin Persio said that McQuillan would have the video by the end of the day.
During the hearing, the names of two confidential witnesses were placed on the record. McQuillan noted that he had concern that one was offered “immunity, which is a rare occurrence” and asked that all such deals be disclosed to the defense.
Persio said that all deals would be disclosed by jury selection in the case.
McQuillan also noted that he and his client will be talking about potential conflicts with the attorneys for the witnesses, Joseph Sutton and Michael Filia. He said that while the two are representing the witnesses privately, they serve as public defenders alongside his sister Maureen, which could create a conflict.
After several concerns were raised that there was not enough time to prepare since Matthews was arraigned in November, Bernstein told McQuillan several times he could ask for a continuance if needed. McQuillan noted that his client did not want a continuance.
An autopsy showed that Joe died from blood loss from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Chief Deputy Coroner Joseph Hribar testified last month at Matthews’ arraignment.
Matthews had been apprehended last month after charges were filed in the incident in December 2020.
