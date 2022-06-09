CRESSON, Pa. – A Gallitzin man was arraigned on Thursday in connection with a motorcycle crash in Allegheny Township that killed a Blair County woman last year when the motorcycle landed on top of her, authorities said.
State police in Ebensburg charged David Kelly Myers, 58, of the 500 block of Church Street, with involuntary manslaughter, DUI and disregard for traffic lanes.
According to a complaint affidavit, Myers was riding a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle north on Columbia Street near Loretto at 11:40 p.m. June 20 when he failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike an embankment, ejecting a passenger, Sierra K. Farabaugh, 21, of the Duncansville area.
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees pronounced Farabaugh dead at the scene. An autopsy showed that she died from mechanical asphyxiation due to the weight of the motorcycle when it landed on her, Lees said.
Myers was taken by Cresson EMS to UPMC Altoona, where a blood test showed his blood alcohol content was 0.087%, the affidavit said.
Farabaugh and Myers were not wearing helmets, Lees said.
Myers was arraigned by District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and freed on $25,000 unsecured bond. Myers waived his right to a preliminary hearing, sending the case to Cambria County court. He is represented by Art McQuillan, of Johnstown.
