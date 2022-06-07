JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was jailed Monday in connection with a two-vehicle DUI crash in April that sent a woman to the hospital, authorities said.
City police charged Terry Ned McAfee, 56, of the 1200 block of Solomon Street, with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, DUI and careless driving.
According to a complaint affidavit, McAfee was driving a Ford F-250 pickup truck at 3:26 a.m. April 10 and collided with a Chevrolet HHR at the intersection of Clinton Street and Phoebe Court, injuring the female driver.
The woman was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, where she was treated for a fracture to the right wrist, the affidavit said.
McAfee reportedly told police that he lost control of the truck because he was going too fast and that he had been drinking at Rocky’s Tavern on Maple Avenue.
McAfee was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for a blood test, which allegedly showed a blood alcohol content of 0.21%, which is above the .08% legal limit in Pennsylvania.
McAfee was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and freed on $25,000 unsecured bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.