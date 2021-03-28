A Berlin man faces assault charges, accused of throwing a dresser drawer at a woman and striking her in the knee with an axe late Friday.
State police in Somerset said Jeremy Barron, 43, struck and pushed the woman Friday at his Main Street residence before using the axe.
State police did not indicate whether anyone was hospitalized due to the incident. Injuries observed on the woman supported her story about the attack, state police said.
