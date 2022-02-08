JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was jailed Monday, accused of stabbing a man who was hospitalized and had to have surgery afterward, authorities allege.
City police charged Jelani Rashod Williams, 26, of he 300 block of Cedar Street in the city’s Hornerstown section, with aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
The stabbing allegedly occurred in September 2019 in Johnstown’s Kernville section. According to a criminal complaint, a man was arguing with his niece about a vehicle crash when Williams showed up.
Williams wanted to fight the man, and both men stepped into a nearby alley, according to the complaint. Williams allegedly stabbed the man, wiped off the blade on his pants leg and climbed into a vehicle, the complaint said.
The victim chased the vehicle, but was unable to catch it as it sped away. The victim then went to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where he had surgery, the complaint said.
Williams was picked up on an arrest warrant and arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings. He was sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bond.
