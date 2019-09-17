A Johnstown man was jailed on Monday, accused of breaking into a Fronheiser Street home and making off with two handguns, authorities said.
City police charged Andre M. Hinton, 18, of the 400 block of Wood Street, with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, illegal possession of a firearm, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, police allege that Hinton and a juvenile burglarized a home in the 800 block of Fronheiser Street on July 31.
Police allege Hinton and the juvenile broke the side window, climbed in and stole a Taurus .380 handgun and a Ruger 9mm handgun, the complaint said.
Police said the pair left behind a blood trail in the house and on the sidewalk outside.
Witnesses identified Hinton and the juvenile as the burglars.
Hinton was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $30,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.