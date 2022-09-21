CRESSON, Pa. – A South Fork man who was allegedly found driving under the influence of alcohol in July was arraigned on Wednesday and is being held in Cambria County Prison.
Richard Allen Hall, 53, of South Fork, is charged with DUI and driving without a license or insurance.
According to a complaint affidavit, Cresson Township police saw Hall driving a truck in the Lilly Borough area on July 31 and attempted a traffic stop.
The truck nearly struck a parked car on Route 53 before turning onto Railroad Street and stopping at the underpass.
When he was arrested, Hall refused to take a breath test, the affidavit said.
Hall had been wanted on a felony warrant out of Cambria County for allegedly being intoxicated while driving on Admiral Peary Highway on July 9. In that case, Hall was charged with DUI and driving with a suspended license.
Hall is also awaiting a preliminary hearing for allegedly robbing an 89-year-old woman in Richland Township on Sept. 9.
Richland Township police alleged Hall entered a Dwight Drive home, pushed the woman aside and demanded $10,000 in cash.
When she told him she did not have that kind of money, Hall allegedly pushed, slapped and grabbed her – moving from room to room searching for money. He allegedly fled the house with about $100 in change, a $50 garage door remote and a $75 cordless phone.
Police arrested Hall the next day and charged him with robbery, burglary, criminal trespass, theft, terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful restraint.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.