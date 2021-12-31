READE TOWNSHIP – A Reade Township man was jailed Thursday after state police said he threatened to kill a woman with a box cutter and attempted to set fire to a house with three children inside.
State police in Ebensburg charged Tyler James Johnston, 26, of the 100 block of Boyd Street, Blandburg, with four counts each of aggravated assault, arson and reckless endangerment.
Troopers also charged him with one count each of simple assault, terroristic threats and resisting arrest.
According to a criminal complaint, Johnston left the Boyd Street residence on Dec. 21 after arguing with a woman who told him leave. Johnston later returned and allegedly chased the woman around the house with a box cutter, threatening to kill her.
Johnston then allegedly threatened to torch the house.
Firefighters from Reade Township responded when Johnston allegedly went outside and used a lighter to set fire to a window screen with the woman and three children still inside.
Johnston and troopers arranged to meet on Reade Street in Blandburg, that when troopers attempted to place him in handcuffs, Johnston allegedly stated that he wasn’t going back to jail and took off running.
He was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $250,000 bond.
