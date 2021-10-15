A Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of assaulting two women inside a Napoleon Street home and then attacking the arresting police officer, authorities said.
Angle Allen, 55, of the 500 block of Brotz Place, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
According to a criminal complaint, Allen was intoxicated when he arrived at a house in the 600 block of Napoleon Street on Oct. 4 wanting to do drugs.
Two women inside told him to leave, but Allen allegedly forced his way inside and choked one of them and punched the other as she walked upstairs, the complaint said.
Police later found Allen at Sheetz on Napoleon Street and placed him in handcuffs.
Allen was taken to the Public Safety Building on Washington Street where he allegedly threatened police, saying that he would "come back and kill you all," the complaint said.
As he was being searched and placed in a cell, Allen attempted to kick and punch the officer, the complaint said.
Allen was charged with burglary, aggravated assault, simple assault, criminal trespass, harassment and public drunkenness.
He is free on $30,000 unsecured bond.
