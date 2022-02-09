JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was jailed on Wednesday after he assaulted a woman and then fired six rounds from a handgun at her and a friend, authorities allege.
City police charged Anthony L. Westscott, 32, of the 500 block of Oak Street, with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of simple assault.
According to a criminal complaint, police were called to an apartment in the 700 block of Napoleon Street at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an argument involving a weapon.
Police found three slugs and six shell casings inside an apartment that had “numerous bullet holes” and strike marks in the walls, the complaint said.
According to the 911 call, a woman said Westscott assaulted her and then began firing a handgun at her and a friend.
The woman said she was going to the hospital. Westscott fled in a gray Buick before police arrived.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Westscott was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond.
