JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Sidman man was charged with assault, accused of head-butting a state trooper during a DUI arrest Sunday, authorities said.
State police in Ebensburg charged Dennis Alan Richardson, 27, of the 500 block of Plummer Road, with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, terroristic threats, resisting arrest and driving under the influence.
According to a criminal complaint, troopers responded to a disabled vehicle in the 100 block of Nelson Road in Croyle Township at 9:39 p.m. Sunday and found Richardson standing near the vehicle.
Richardson reportedly said he drank about six beers. Troopers said they found a case of Twisted Tea in the front passenger’s seat and multiple open cans of Twisted Tea in the vehicle.
Troopers took Richardson into custody on suspicion of DUI and a warrant out of Kittanning, the complaint said.
Richardson was handcuffed and placed in the front passenger seat of the patrol car. He allegedly threatened to fight a trooper and then “launched himself across the center console of the car head-butting” the trooper, the complaint said.
A Summerhill Borough police officer arrived to help transport Richardson to Cambria County Prison. While at the prison, Richardson allegedly threatened the trooper saying, “I’ll see you when I get out,” the complaint said.
