JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was jailed Wednesday, accused of assaulting a police officer who arrested him for violating a protection from abuse order, authorities said.
City police charged Kirtshawn Arron Curry, 44, of the 400 block of Golde Street, with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and simple assault.
According to a complaint affidavit, Curry approached a police officer who was monitoring traffic on Napoleon Street on Tuesday, saying he has just been pepper-sprayed by a friend of the woman he was arguing with at the Sheetz store in Kernville.
Police determined that the woman Curry argued with had a PFA order against him, the affidavit said.
Police placed Curry in the patrol car, where he allegedly kicked the door and window. Police said they needed to drag Curry from the patrol car into the Public Safety Building on Washington Street and into a cell.
Curry allegedly kicked an officer several times.
Curry was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $20,000 bond.
The woman who allegedly pepper-sprayed Curry also was taken into custody.
