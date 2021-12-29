JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown woman was jailed for assaulting a man two times on the same day, authorities allege.
Johnstown police charged Tiffany Marie Motsinger, 33, of the 200 block of Conway Court, with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
According to a complaint affidavit, police were called to an apartment in the 700 block of Maple Avenue at 8 a.m. on Dec. 24 for a reported assault.
Motsinger and a man had been drinking all night when she allegedly assaulted him and wrecked the apartment.
Police said the man had bloody lips and a head wound.
Motsinger was taken to jail, arraigned, released on $5,000 unsecured bond and told not to return to the apartment.
Police were called back to the apartment nine hours later when Motsinger allegedly assaulted the man a second time, the complaint said.
Police found the man with a bloody face, and the apartment was still trashed, the complaint said.
Motsinger said she only returned to get her wallet.
She was charged a second time with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
Motsinger was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $30,000 bond.
