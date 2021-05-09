A Central City man is accused of stealing more than $1,500 from a touch-screen video “skill” game inside a Stonycreek Township gas station last week.
State police said Nathaniel Gibbons, 31, damaged the machine May 5 after entering the Glassmere Gas Station on Route 30 in Stonycreek Township.
No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred just after 9:30 p.m.
Gibbons fled the scene, but state police allegedly identified him as a suspect and was interviewed about the theft.
“Gibbons ... admitted to damaging the machine and taking the money,” Trooper Michael Burkholder wrote in a release to media.
The Central City-area man was also in possession of a jar of suspected methamphetamine, state police said.
Gibbons also appears to be facing charges for an April 1 theft in Shade Township, online court records show.
