A Johnstown man was jailed Saturday, accused of murdering a 66-year-old man whose badly beaten body was found Oct. 18 in his first-floor apartment in the 500 block of Grove Avenue.
City detectives charged Darwin H. Goodwin, 48, of the 800 block of Cypress Avenue, with criminal homicide and aggravated assault.
Detective Mark Britton described the attack on Thomas Winston Sr., as "an absolute bludgeoning" that resulted in "one of the worst crime scenes I've seen," in a press conference on Oct. 19.
According to a criminal complaint, "Numerous pieces of a toilet tank lid were found on and under the deceased."
Witnesses identified Goodwin as a possible suspect, the complaint said.
Police originally went to Winston’s home to check on his welfare after his daughter was unable to make contact.
Goodwin was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison without bond.
