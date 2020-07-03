A Homer City man was arrested late Thursday night and will be charged with committing a domestic assault, Ferndale police said Friday.
Benjamin Polando, 25, assaulted a woman in the 400 block of Vickroy Avenue, Ferndale, shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, according to a statement issued by police. He allegedly fled the scene before officers arrived, but was taken into custody nearby after a brief chase.
Police said that Polando was taken to Cambria County Prison and will be charged with assault, harassment, flight to avoid apprehension and driving an unregistered vehicle. Court records indicated that those charges had not yet been filed as of Friday afternoon.
The woman was treated for her injuries at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and has been discharged, police said.
