JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was jailed Wednesday, accused of assaulting a pregnant woman and spraying her with insect repellent, authorities said.
City police charged Lawrence J. Williams, 29, of Oakhurst Homes and Fredrick Street, with aggravated assault of an unborn child, terroristic threats, simple assault and flight to avoid apprehension.
According to a complaint affidavit, a woman reported that Williams came to her house on Bedford Street on July 2 and smashed her 75-inch TV and then assaulted her when she tried to stop him.
Williams allegedly kicked her in the stomach, sprayed her with Raid bug repellent and tried to choke her. The woman told police she is six months pregnant. The woman said Williams grabbed a broom handle and attempted to strike her, but her son stepped between them. Williams then struck her son, according to the affidavit. A visitor at the home also stepped in to stop the assault.
The woman climbed into a vehicle attempting to drive away, when Williams attacked her from the back seat, ripping her shirt, the affidavit said.
Williams climbed out and ran away. The woman was making a police report at the Public Safety Building on Washington Street when Williams sent her text messages threatening to kill her, and also text images of bullets, the affidavit said.
Williams was picked up on an arrest warrant and arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $80,000 bond.
Johnstown police also accused Williams of assaulting the same woman on Oct. 6. In that case, Williams was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
