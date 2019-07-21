One person was taken into custody following an altercation early Sunday in Southmont, West Hills Regional Police said.
According to West Hills police Chief Michael Lose, police were sent to a domestic incident on Edwards Street and arrested a male at the scene for burglary and strangulation.
The incident was originally dispatched to law enforcement as a “possible stabbing,” but investigators determined that wasn’t the case, Lose said.
No one was transported from the scene, he said. The resident who was attacked at the property refused treatment, Lose said.
