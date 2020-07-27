The man named by Johnstown police as the killer of Kaylene Roedel was arraigned on Monday on charges including first-degree murder, aggravated assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.
Christopher George Rowe, 46, formerly of Johnstown, appeared in District Judge Michael J. Musulin’s Johnstown courtroom by video from SCI-Mercer, where he’s serving a sentence for an unrelated conviction.
A preliminary hearing in the case was tentatively scheduled for Aug. 6.
Police allege that Rowe sexually assaulted Roedel, a 26-year-old Blairsville resident, then strangled her to death and dumped her body near the Honan Avenue Hiking and Biking Trail above the Minersville section of Johnstown.
Roedel’s body was found by hikers on Aug. 7, 2016, and police believe the killing happened three days earlier.
Rowe also faces a charge of abuse of a corpse, stemming from an allegation by police that he displayed Roedel’s body “in a demeaning manner” when he dumped it, and one of making false reports, based on an allegation that he tried to falsely implicate another man in the killing.
