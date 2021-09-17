CHAMPION – A Westmoreland County man faces criminal charges in Somerset County after causing a disturbance at a ski resort and then assaulting a state trooper on Wednesday, authorities allege.
State police in Somerset charged David Edward Mulock, 36, of Murrysville, with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
According to a criminal complaint, troopers were called to the Barvarian Lounge at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Champion to assist security with a unruly customer who reportedly assaulted someone.
Mulock refused to show his identification and pulled away from troopers, falling to the ground.
He was handcuffed and taken to the patrol car where he allegedly kicked a trooper.
Mulock was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell, and freed on nonmonetary bond.
