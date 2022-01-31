WINDBER, Pa. – A former Windber-area man admitted in court on Monday to possessing and distributing child pornography.
Kristian Heller, 46, was arrested last fall after investigators said they found pornography depicting children younger than 12 years old in his possession.
His original indictment alleged that the computer files were found on “MicroSD” storage cards.
In connection with the guilty plea, Heller admitted to knowingly possessing videos and images in individual computer graphic files that depicted minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, “all of which had been shipped and transported in interstate and foreign commerce, by means of a computer,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote in a release to media.
U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced the plea.
Senior Judge Kim R. Gibson scheduled sentencing in the case for June 2.
The law provides for a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both, but the actual sentence depends on several factors, including whether the individual has a prior criminal history.
Homeland Security Investigations, of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Heller.
