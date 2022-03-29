BELSANO, Pa. – An Ebensburg man has admitted to shooting his 71-year-old estranged father-in-law last month in Barr Township sending the man to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to state police in Ebensburg.
Details of the shooting that happen on Priesser Road were released in an affidavit of probable cause and involved Jeffrey Kuncelman, 40, and Ronald Paronish, 71.
Kuncelman was driving a 2019 GMC Sierra along Priesser Road at 11:23 a.m. Feb. 21 and observed an unknown man walking along the road and stopped to offer him a ride. After the man climbed in, Kuncelman recognized him as Paronish.
Paronish allegedly sprayed an unknown substance in Kuncelman’s face making him feel very lightheaded.
Kuncelman allegedly grabbed a handgun from the center console and fired multiple rounds striking Paronish in the upper torso.
Kuncelman then fled on foot to the home in the 300 block of Priesser Road and Paronish chased him in the vehicle. Kuncelman called Cambria County 911 saying that he had “shot his estranged father-in-law after being assaulted in his vehicle,” the affidavit said.
Paronish also called 911 saying that he was shot by his son-in-law and gave an address in the 1000 block of Municipal Road in Hastings.
Troopers later recovered the GMC Sierra along a reclaimed rail bed off Snake Road in Barr Township. The truck had a broken passenger side window.
Paronish was airlifted to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown with life-threatening injuries. An update on his condition was not available.
No charges have been filed. The investigation is continuing.
