A Johnstown man faces theft charges, accused of stealing more than $12,000 from from Woodside Bar and Grill in Stonycreek Township where he worked, authorities said.
Township police charged Jacob Clayton Stahl, 43, of the 300 block of Clay Street with seven counts each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
According to a criminal complaint, the owner for the business located on Highland Park Road reported money missing on May 21, June 8, June 18, June 23, June 25 and July 6.
He contacted his gambling machine vendor who conducted on audit but found no discrepancies. The owner then installed a camera in the office.
The video reportedly showed Stahl access the safe on July 11 and take $1,000. The amount of missing money was $12,500.
It was not clear at the time how Stahl got the combination.
He had no access or permission to enter the safe, the complaint said.
During an interview with police, Stahl reportedly said he would ask to use the restroom, go upstairs and if nobody was around would enter the safe taking money seven or eight times, the complaint said.
Stahl reportedly said he memorized the safe’s combination when he one day watched the owner type it in.
Stahl was arraigned July 17 by District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg, and released after posting bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.