A Johnstown man was jailed Friday, accused of firing a handgun in a stairwell at Solomon Homes and on Jacoby Street on June 25 and 26, authorities said.
Johnstown police had been searching for Devine Steven Andre Edwards, 28, of Solomon Homes, since June 25.
According to a complaint affidavit, a woman called 911 to report gunshots in a stairwell at Solomon Homes and in the area of Jacoby Street.
A woman told police she was walking with her youngest child and their dog when a man approached her with a handgun and threatened to shoot.
The woman said she retreated to her apartment where Edwards was inside.
Edwards came out and allegedly fired a Hi-Point .45 caliber handgun in the stairwell in the direction of the other man but missed.
The woman said that the next day just after midnight she was in a Toyota Highlander with Edwards and two other men when they spotted the man who had threatened her.
Edwards allegedly jumped out of the vehicle at Jacoby Street and fired into the bushes and later discarded the weapon.
During an interview with police detectives, Edwards reportedly admitted to both shootings. Police recovered .45-caliber shell casings in the area of Solomon Homes and Jacoby Street.
Edwards is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm prohibited, carrying a firearm without a license and tampering with evidence.
Edwards was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $150,000 bond.
