A Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court after being accused of burning tires on property owned by the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority while sitting in a vehicle hiding drugs, authorities said.
City police charged Riley J. Morrow, 20, of the 300 block of Wall Street, with criminal trespassing and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Morrow waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.
According to a criminal complaint, police found Morrow on a portion of Riders Road that is owned by the authority. Police allege that he was burning tires and other flammable items.
Police said the property was posted with “No Trespassing” signs and other signs stating that the property was under surveillance. There is a gate at the bottom of Riders Road to keep people out.
Morrow was fidgeting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, and when officers searched the driver’s seat floorboards, they allegedly found an open box.
The box contained a clear vial of suspected crystal methamphetamine, a pipe with meth residue, two marijuana butts, a bottle of mixed pills with a misbranded label and a clear vial with a while powdery substance that was folded up in a piece of paper, the complaint said.
Morrow is free on bond.
