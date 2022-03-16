JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was jailed Wednesday, accused of torturing a dog by punching it five or six times in the face and then dragging it by its neck down the street, authorities said.
City police charged Tramale Jay Lockett, 33, of the 1300 block of Hillcrest Court, with aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals, neglect of animals and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, a neighborhood security camera showed a man dragging a small dark-colored dog down the street.
Police identified Lockett after following up on tips sent to the Humane Society of Cambria County in Richland Township.
Lockett told police he had one dog, an “aggressive pit bull.”
Lockett said he disciplined the dog for running away, but never abused the animal.
He then became irate and started screaming about police killing Black men across the country, the complaint said.
Neighbors told police that Lockett was seen on multiple occasions abusing the dog.
The dog was turned over to the Humane Society.
Lockett was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $15,000 bond.
