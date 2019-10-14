A Johnstown man was jailed Saturday after being accused of beating a woman and throwing a knife at her.
City police charged Ryan William Craig, 28, of the 700 block of Von Lunen Road, with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, police allege that Craig assaulted the woman when she arrived at a Von Lunen Road home with another man.
Craig allegedly threw her to the ground, began to beat her and threw her phone out of the house through the front door. The woman ran out of the house, retrieved her phone and was sitting on the sidewalk attempting to dial 911 when Craig allegedly threw a knife from the front porch that punctured her right leg. Craig then allegedly smashed the phone and punched the woman in the face, the complaint said.
Craig told police he did not mean to throw the knife and that he just wanted to be with his child, according to the complaint.
Craig was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.