A homeless Johnstown man was jailed on Sunday, accused of setting fire to inside a laundromat on Broad Street, and then laughing as he walked out, authorities said.
City police charged Andre Maurice Hinton, 18, with arson, causing a catastrophe and criminal mischief.
According to a criminal complaint, Hinton, a woman and a girl walked into the laundromat at 500 Broad St. at 11 a.m. Feb. 5.
The trio walked through the business and stood over a garbage can.
Video surveillance allegedly showed Hinton using a lighter to set fire to the trash can. He is seen laughing before the trio walks out, the complaint said.
Smoked filled the laundromat before the woman walked back inside and carried out the smoking trash can.
The laundromat is attached to a bar and also has occupied apartments upstairs, the complaint said.
Hinton was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $60,000.
