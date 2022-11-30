JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of robbing a man who was pumping gas at Sheetz in Moxham and then driving away with the man clinging to the steering wheel, authorities said.
City police charged Tahjir A. Triplin, 19, of the 200 block of David Street, with robbery, theft, receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana.
According to a complaint affidavit, a man was at the pumps at Sheetz on Central Avenue on Nov. 11 when three men pulled up in a silver Kia sedan and the driver asked him for $5.
The man pulled out his wallet to get $5 when the driver allegedly snatched the wallet from him and started to drive off.
Security video showed the victim clinging to the steering wheel and being dragged across the parking lot before letting go and falling to the ground, the affidavit said.
Police stopped the vehicle in Dale Borough and Triplin got out and ran away, but was later caught and arrested, police said.
Police said Triplin was carrying $123 in cash, a knife and half of a marijuana cigarette.
Triplin waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown. He is being held in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg on $250,000 percentage bond.
