NANTY GLO – A Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of raping a mentally disabled person at the adult assisted living facility where he once worked, authorities said.
Bernie Allen Stein, 30, of the 100 block of Trout Street, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Monday before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco.
According to a criminal complaint, Nanty Glo police said Stein was employed at St. Stephens Living Center in Nanty Glo, where the rape allegedly occurred in November 2018.
A woman who was living there said that Stein would repeatedly knock on her window and show up at her room without being invited. Stein was working there at the time of the alleged assault, police said.
Stein said the relationship began when the woman flirted with him, the complaint said.
The woman was treated at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
Stein was charged with rape of a mentally disabled person, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and communicating lewd, threatening or obscene language.
Stein is being held in Cambria County Prison.
