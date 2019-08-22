A Johnstown man who has been accused of trying to convince several children to walk away from a West End house with him is set to stand trial in Cambria County court after he waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday.
Avery Wood, 25, of Meyer Avenue in the West End, has been charged with four counts each of kidnapping of a minor, recklessly endangering another person and resisting arrest, court documents indicate.
On Aug. 9, Johnstown police responded to a call from a Chandler Avenue woman who said her three children and their 16-year-old cousin were on the front porch of her home when Wood approached them and asked if they wanted to leave with him and walk to a playground, according to a criminal complaint.
The woman told police that, when she went outside, Wood told her, “If you don’t want them, I’ll take them,” according to the complaint. Wood walked away as the woman called police, the complaint says, and officers eventually located him at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Broad Street
nearby.
Police alleged that Wood complied with orders to place both of his hands on the hood of a patrol vehicle, but then attempted to walk away. He allegedly tried to walk away again while in custody as police were speaking with the children’s father, according to the complaint.
After he was handcuffed, police said, Wood admitted to talking to the children and asking if they wanted to go to the playground. He also “advised that he had a conversation with the children’s mother and that he would take ‘them’ if she didn’t want them,” according to the complaint.
Court documents indicate that Wood, who had been confined since Aug. 9 at Cambria County Prison, was released on Thursday after his $100,000 bail was changed from secured to unsecured.
