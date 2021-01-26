VINCO – A Nanty Glo man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of crashing into two stop signs while intoxicated and spitting at a hospital security guard, saying that he was infected with COVID-19, authorities said.
Robert William Silich Jr., 29, of Fulton Drive, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Monday before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Nanty Glo police, Silich was driving a blue 2002 Dodge Neon on Jan. 10 when he nearly hit a pedestrian before crashing into a stop sign at the intersection of Fulton Drive and Julius Street and then a second stop sign at the intersection of Cardiff Road and School Street.
Police later caught up with Silich when they saw his vehicle slide through a stop sign at the intersection of Chestnut and Second streets.
Silich reportedly said that he struck the signs because he was having trouble with his brakes, the complaint said.
Police placed Silich in the back of the patrol car and waited for a tow truck.
Silich allegedly began kicking and smacking his head against the center divider. He wrestled with police officers, telling them that he would hang himself if they took him to jail, the complaint said.
He was taken to Cambria County Prison, where he began shouting to the inmates, “Let’s start a riot.”
Silich was placed in restraints and taken by Ebensburg Area EMS to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, where he continued making suicidal threats, the complaint said.
Security personnel tried to restrain Silich when he allegedly spit in the face of one of the guards, claiming that he was infected with COVID-19.
Silich was charged with aggravated assault, DUI, reckless endangerment, accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property and multiple traffic citations.
He was released on bond into the custody of his parents.
